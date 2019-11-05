'Not enough of a solution?': NGT not satisfied with Centre's plan to curb air pollution

In a meeting summoned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday over the issue of air pollution, the Central government claimed that they have offered Rs 1,150 crore to different states and 14,000 machines to tackle rising air pollution levels in various parts of the country.

Responding to the claims made by the Central government, NGT said that the 'money' and the 'machines' provided to different states solves only part of the problem. "Are the money and the machines given enough of a solution? This is 40 % of the solution 60% still remains," NGT noted.

The National Green Tribunal also cautioned the government that people should be made aware of the rising pollution levels caused due to construction, demolition, and garbage burning activities in the Delhi-NCR region.

"Let people know... let them know that people have to face this for 2-3 days... then there will be no panic.. there are old people, children whose lives are in danger," NGT stated.

Referring to the Supreme Court's directive to stop construction and garbage burning activities in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday, NGT remarked, "We are told every activity of construction work has been stopped. Who suffers here? The construction workers, they become unemployed. Huge funds are lying unused in welfare fund under Building & Other Construction Workers Act."

On Tuesday, major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 413, both in the 'severe' category were recorded in the Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning was recorded at 708, which falls under the 'hazardous' category. The Noida and Gurugram region snooped at 720 and 833, respectively.

Environment Pollution (prevention & control) Authority has already declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction work till November 5 and bursting of crackers throughout the winter season in the region.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including in Noida have been shut till November 5 (today) following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5 (today).