Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was recently detained in Sacramento, California, over local issues unrelated to any cases in India, according to sources. Authorities reportedly flagged deficiencies in his documentation during his detention last Thursday.

Anmol is a wanted figure in India, linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. While it is unclear whether he remains in custody, sources indicate that he frequently travels between Canada, where he is believed to reside, and the United States.

Indian authorities have long sought Anmol’s extradition. Earlier this month, Mumbai police submitted a proposal to the central government requesting his return to face charges. He is named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in criminal conspiracies, including raising funds for terror activities and targeted killings.

Despite these efforts, intelligence agencies suggest there is little chance of Anmol being extradited to India in the near future. In October, Mumbai police moved a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court to initiate formal extradition proceedings against him.

The NIA has also intensified its pursuit, issuing a lookout circular and offering a ₹10 lakh reward for information on Anmol’s whereabouts. The circular followed his alleged admission of involvement in the shooting outside Salman Khan's home. Alongside his brother Lawrence, Anmol is accused of being part of a larger conspiracy to fund terrorism and recruit individuals for criminal activities across India, particularly in Delhi and other regions.