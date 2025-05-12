Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was not an era of war but also not of terrorism. The statement in the prime minister's first address to the nation after days of military conflict between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire between the neighbouring countries was announced on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) stated that it was not an era of war but also not of terrorism. He further said that "zero tolerance towards terrorism" was a guarantee for a better world. The comments came in the prime minister's first address to the nation after days of military conflict between India and Pakistan that came into motion after India launched its Operation Sindoor. A ceasefire between the neighbouring countries was announced on Saturday evening.



'Finished off in one stroke'

"More than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in these attacks by India. Many terror masters were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two to three decades. Those who used to conspire against India, India finished them off in one stroke," PM Modi said in his address, that began at 8 pm.

India-Pakistan conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan had skyrocketed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack of April 22 when 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India started Operation Sindoor under which coordinated missiles struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announcing that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.