NCP-Ajit Pawar leader Baba Siddique was murdered in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai on October 12. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to the wounds.

Days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique was murdered in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai, his son and Congress leader Zeeshan Siddique shared a cryptic post on his social media handle.

Not all that is hidden sleeps,

Nor all that is visible speaks. — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 18, 2024

Baba Siddique was gunned down near Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar, earlier last week. He suffered two gunshot wounds in his chest and was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The police first suspected the involvement of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Siddique's murder, which later was confirmed by a Facebook post put up by one of the gang members.

Meanwhile, nine persons have been arrested in the case so far, including five held on Friday after raids in Panvel and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, NDTV reported.

In another development, a portrait of Zeeshan Siddique was found on the phone of one of the arrested accused, news agency ANI has quoted Mumbai police as saying. According the police, the ongoing investigations have revealed that the conspirators and shooters used Snapchat to connect with one another.

"Investigation revealed that the shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to share information with messages being deleted after instructions were given," Mumbai police said.

As the investigation proceeds, the police have ramped up the security around Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, given the latter's conflict with Lawrence Bishnoi. Earlier on Friday, the police also received a threat demanding Rs 5 crores from the actor, with the message that "if not given, his fate will be worse than Baba Siddique's".