'Not alarming...': CM Arvind Kejriwal does not require insulin, says hospital report

In the midst of controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Type-2 diabetes medication needs, authorities revealed on Saturday that the politician had stopped taking the drug months prior to his arrest. The officials referred Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of Delhi to a report on the administration of the Tihar jail.

According to the officials, who cited the Tihar report, Kejriwal, who is being treated for diabetes by a private physician in Telangana, stopped taking insulin a few months ago and was taking Metformin, an oral medication, as his primary form of anti-diabetes medication at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, medical records from RML Hospital were included in the report, which stated that Kejriwal was “neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated".

It further stated that on April 10 and 15, a medical specialist examined the chief minister's health.

Tihar's medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal mentioned,"Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now," as reported by Mint.

The Enforcement Directorate detained Kejriwal on March 21 in relation to a money-laundering case involving the Delhi government's since-canceled excise policy. Since April 1, he has been detained at the Tihar jail.