Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Not alarming...': CM Arvind Kejriwal does not require insulin, says hospital report

Meet woman who is first employee of Sam Altman's OpenAI in India

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Sukhwinder Singh reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's claim of him composing Jai Ho instead of AR Rahman: 'Mujhko lagta hai...'

Meet man, roommate of ‘12th fail’ IPS Manoj Sharma who cleared 73 UPSC, PCS prelims, 42 mains, gave 8 interviews then…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB aim to end slump against KKR

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

8 street foods to avoid eating during summer

Lowest team totals in IPL history

Suhana Khan says ciao to Italy, drops vacation pics from Milan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Sukhwinder Singh reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's claim of him composing Jai Ho instead of AR Rahman: 'Mujhko lagta hai...'

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

HomeIndia

India

'Not alarming...': CM Arvind Kejriwal does not require insulin, says hospital report

In the midst of controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Type-2 diabetes medication needs, authorities revealed on Saturday that the politician had stopped taking the drug months prior to his arrest

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the midst of controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Type-2 diabetes medication needs, authorities revealed on Saturday that the politician had stopped taking the drug months prior to his arrest. The officials referred Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of Delhi to a report on the administration of the Tihar jail. 

According to the officials, who cited the Tihar report, Kejriwal, who is being treated for diabetes by a private physician in Telangana, stopped taking insulin a few months ago and was taking Metformin, an oral medication, as his primary form of anti-diabetes medication at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, medical records from RML Hospital were included in the report, which stated that Kejriwal was “neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated". 
It further stated that on April 10 and 15, a medical specialist examined the chief minister's health.

 Tihar's medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal mentioned,"Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now," as reported by Mint. 

The Enforcement Directorate detained Kejriwal on March 21 in relation to a money-laundering case involving the Delhi government's since-canceled excise policy. Since April 1, he has been detained at the Tihar jail.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

This star once lived in garage, earned Rs 51 as first salary; now charges Rs 5 crore per film, is worth Rs 335 crore

After success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chief Somanath makes big claim on India's lunar mission

As Lok Sabha polls 2024 start, will extreme heat be a threat to voters? Here's what IMD has to say

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gets bail after four years in bank fraud case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement