Not Akshay Kumar but THIS star is India's Most Valuable Celebrity - Check list

Popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has become India’s Most Valuable Celebrity for the fourth consecutive year, according to Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Study.

Kohli has a brand value of $237.7 Million. He has beaten Akshay Kumar who ranks a distant second with a brand value of $118.9 Million.

Another interesting fact, Virat Kohli's brand value is four times more than the brand value of India's most celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The most valued female celebrity is Indian actress Deepika Padukone with a brand value of $50.4 Million brand value. She is followed by Alia Bhatt at the number six spot with a $48.0 Million brand value. Bhatt shares her position with Ayushmann Khurrana with a $48.0 Million brand value.

Virat Kohli; Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan are the only Indian celebrities who are above Deepika Padukone, the most valuable female celebrity.

Salman Khan is at the 8th spot with a brand value of $45 Million followed by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan with a brand value of $44.2 Million. At the 10th spot is Hrithik Roshan who is valued at $39.4 Million value.

“While established celebrities continue to dominate our rankings, notable millennials with a strong social media presence continue to climb the ladder. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Sharma all jumped a few spots to grab the No. 6, No. 15 and No. 17 spots, respectively. Further, Kartik Aaryan debuts on our list at No. 20. These rising millennial celebrities were in greater demand during the pandemic owing to their popularity among the youth," Aviral Jain, Managing Director at Duff & Phelps said.

In 2018 too, Kohli had topped the list of the most valuable celebrity brand in the country. The cricketer endorsed 24 brands as of November 2018, the global valuation and corporate finance advisors Duff & Phelps said in its fourth edition of the report on India's most valuable celebrity brands on Thursday.