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'Not AI, this is Yamuna': AAP slams BJP over toxic foam during Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi

AAP accused the BJP of failing to clean the Yamuna as devotees celebrated Chhath amid toxic foam, while BJP claimed the river is cleaner now and blamed the previous AAP government.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

'Not AI, this is Yamuna': AAP slams BJP over toxic foam during Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi
AAP slams BJP over toxic foam.
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Chhath celebrations in Delhi turned into a political fight on Monday, after pictures and videos showed devotees performing rituals in the Yamuna amid thick white foam. For many devotees, it was a moment of faith mixed with worry about the condition of the river.

AAP accuses BJP of failing to clean Yamuna

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP governments in Delhi and at the Centre of failing to clean the Yamuna, saying their claims were false even as thousands of Purvanchali devotees gathered at its ghats for Chhath Puja amid foam.

Targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government, AAP wrote on X, "The Rekha Gupta government's blatant lie about cleaning the Yamuna is exposed right here!"In another post, AAP shared a picture of a devotee performing rituals amid foam.

The party said, "Today, all the BJP's claims about its four-engine government cleaning up the Yamuna have been exposed!""Chhath devotees had to celebrate the great festival of Chhath like this amid toxic foam," the party added.AAP also shared a video with the caption, "not AI, this is Yamuna on Chhath." Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj shared the same video and wrote, "Today's video under BJP rule."

BJP hits back, says Yamuna is cleaner now

The AAP's assertions were denied by the BJP. The party attributed the terrible state of the Yamuna to the previous AAP government and claimed that the river has gotten cleaner under its administration. "The same Yamuna where Chhath was banned is now more than half clean in just 2 years, and Delhi's Sanatani CM celebrates Chhath in it," the BJP said.

Also read: 'Pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings': PM Modi extends greetings as festival ends with morning Arghya

Rekha Gupta, the chief minister, also discussed the scope of this year's festivities. After decades, she added, Delhi was celebrating Chhath in style. "Decades later, Delhi is witnessing such a transcendent, wondrous and magnificent celebration of the great Chhath festival. From the sacred banks of Mother Yamuna to nearly 1,400 Chhath ghats, the songs of Chhath, the devotion of hundreds of thousands of worshippers and the worship of the Sun God have bathed the entire capital in the colors of faith," she wrote on X.The issue has once again made the Yamuna's condition a major flashpoint between the BJP and AAP during Chhath in Delhi.

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