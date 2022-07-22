‘Not afraid of noose, not afraid of Savarkar ke aulad’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP over liquor excise row

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal defended his government and rubbished all the claims made against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, where the capital LG alleged that he has been involved in violating the new excise policy.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed it to be a false case and alleged that the central government could not bear to see the expansion of the Aam-Aadmi Party (AAP). The central government, meanwhile, has supported its allegations against AAP and Manish Sisodia.

During a press briefing today, Kejriwal said, “Whole case is false. I know Sisodia for the past 22 years. He is honest. When he became minister, Delhi government schools were in poor condition. He worked day and night to bring them up to a level where a judge’s child and a rickshaw driver’s child sit together to study.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Arvind Kejriwal called them the “children of Savarkar”. The Delhi CM said that he was not afraid of “Savarkar ke aulad” and that he and other AAP members were the children of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who refused to bow down before the British and chose to be hanged instead.

"They cannot bear to see us rise to a national level and thus are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us," he said adding that he is neither "scared of jails, nor scared of the noose."

Earlier today, the officials at the office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged violations of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s new contentious excise policy including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees.”

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters the CBI investigation has been ordered at the behest of the central government, alleging that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “jealous” of the popularity of their party.

(With ANI inputs)

