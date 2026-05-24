FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Trump News: Donald Trump Claims Iran Agreement ‘Largely Negotiated’ | US Iran War

Trump News: Donald Trump Claims Iran Agreement ‘Largely Negotiated’ | US Iran War

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in dramatic feathered white pantsuit, see viral photos

Aishwarya Rai stuns at Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in dramatic white pantsuit

MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hardik Pandya wins Toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Mumbai win Toss, elect to bowl first

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeIndia

INDIA

‘Not About India’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on US Immigration shake-up as Jaishankar flags Visa snags

Rubio's remark came during a joint press conference in New Delhi after bilateral talks between the two delegations. What are the new US immigration reforms?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 24, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

‘Not About India’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on US Immigration shake-up as Jaishankar flags Visa snags
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The recent US immigration reforms prompted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise concerns with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the difficulties legitimate travellers face in obtaining US visas. Rubio said Sunday that ongoing US immigration reforms are driven by “national interest” and are not aimed specifically at India, while noting the substantial economic contributions of Indians in America.

Rubio on US immigration shake-up: "Not India being a target"

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Rubio said the changes are part of a broader push to modernise the US immigration system. “It’s not India being a target… it applies to the world at large,” he said, emphasising that US immigration policy is based on “national interest.”

Rubio acknowledged the role Indians play in the US economy, stating, “I recognise the contribution Indians have made to the US economy. Twenty billion dollars invested in the US economy.” Addressing illegal immigration, he said the US has faced high levels of unauthorised entry in recent years. “We had 20 million people illegally enter the United States. This is true for every country in the world. The US is the most welcoming country in the world,” Rubio said.

Referencing his own background, he added, “My parents entered as permanent residents. But it has to be a process.”Rubio said the US is in a transitional phase as reforms take effect. “The US is currently undergoing a process of reform. Anytime you undertake a reform, a change in the system… there are going to be periods of transition and friction,” he said. “We are modernising the US immigration system for the 21st century. We are going to come up with a more beneficial system,” Rubio added.

Rubio's remark came during a joint press conference in New Delhi after bilateral talks between the two delegations. Earlier, Jaishankar, during the press interaction, said, "People-to-people ties are at the heart of the [India-US] relationship. I apprised Secretary Rubio of the challenges that legitimate travellers face in respect to visa issuance. While we cooperate to deal with illegal and irregular mobility, we expect that legal mobility will not be adversely impacted as a consequence. After all, this is very relevant to our business, technology and research cooperation."

US visa rule reform

n a new move, the US has ended the practice of letting most immigrants apply for green cards from within the country. Under a new USCIS policy announced Friday, people seeking a green card must now leave the US and apply through consular processing abroad, with exceptions only for “extraordinary circumstances.” The change affects students, temporary workers, and tourists who previously could adjust their status while in the US. USCIS says requiring applications from abroad will make the system “fairer and more efficient” and prevent applicants denied residency from staying illegally. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Falta Re-poll: BJP's Debangshu Panda cruises ahead, TMC-linked Jahangir Khan trails in fourth
Falta Re-poll: BJP's Debangshu Panda cruises ahead, Jahangir Khan trails
Swastika Mukherjee questioned by Kolkata Police over FIR for controversial comment against BJP after 2021 West Bengal elections
Swastika Mukherjee questioned over FIR for 2021 comment against BJP
US-Iran breakthrough near? Marco Rubio hints at 'good news' within hours amid ceasefire talks
US-Iran breakthrough near? Marco Rubio hints at 'good news' within hours
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in dramatic feathered white pantsuit, see viral photos
Aishwarya Rai stuns at Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in dramatic white pantsuit
India issues travel advisory amid Ebola outbreak, lists countries to avoid
India issues travel advisory amid Ebola outbreak, lists countries to avoid
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement