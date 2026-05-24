‘Not About India’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on US Immigration shake-up as Jaishankar flags Visa snags

Rubio's remark came during a joint press conference in New Delhi after bilateral talks between the two delegations. What are the new US immigration reforms?

The recent US immigration reforms prompted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise concerns with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the difficulties legitimate travellers face in obtaining US visas. Rubio said Sunday that ongoing US immigration reforms are driven by “national interest” and are not aimed specifically at India, while noting the substantial economic contributions of Indians in America.

Rubio on US immigration shake-up: "Not India being a target"

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Rubio said the changes are part of a broader push to modernise the US immigration system. “It’s not India being a target… it applies to the world at large,” he said, emphasising that US immigration policy is based on “national interest.”

Rubio acknowledged the role Indians play in the US economy, stating, “I recognise the contribution Indians have made to the US economy. Twenty billion dollars invested in the US economy.” Addressing illegal immigration, he said the US has faced high levels of unauthorised entry in recent years. “We had 20 million people illegally enter the United States. This is true for every country in the world. The US is the most welcoming country in the world,” Rubio said.

Referencing his own background, he added, “My parents entered as permanent residents. But it has to be a process.”Rubio said the US is in a transitional phase as reforms take effect. “The US is currently undergoing a process of reform. Anytime you undertake a reform, a change in the system… there are going to be periods of transition and friction,” he said. “We are modernising the US immigration system for the 21st century. We are going to come up with a more beneficial system,” Rubio added.

Rubio's remark came during a joint press conference in New Delhi after bilateral talks between the two delegations. Earlier, Jaishankar, during the press interaction, said, "People-to-people ties are at the heart of the [India-US] relationship. I apprised Secretary Rubio of the challenges that legitimate travellers face in respect to visa issuance. While we cooperate to deal with illegal and irregular mobility, we expect that legal mobility will not be adversely impacted as a consequence. After all, this is very relevant to our business, technology and research cooperation."

US visa rule reform

n a new move, the US has ended the practice of letting most immigrants apply for green cards from within the country. Under a new USCIS policy announced Friday, people seeking a green card must now leave the US and apply through consular processing abroad, with exceptions only for “extraordinary circumstances.” The change affects students, temporary workers, and tourists who previously could adjust their status while in the US. USCIS says requiring applications from abroad will make the system “fairer and more efficient” and prevent applicants denied residency from staying illegally.