'Not a single terroist arrested': Uddhav targets Centre over JNU attack after BJP questions Maha law and order situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the BJP over law and order situation in the states ruled by them after the opposition criticised Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Citing the example of the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month, Thackeray said that those targeting his government should first see what is happening under their watch.

Referring to JNU attackers as "terrorists", the chief minister asked why no arrest has been made in the incident by the BJP-ruled Centre even after more than a month of the attack.

Over 30 people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attack.

Thackeray's statement came in the response of state BJP's criticism of his government over the recent incidents of crime against women in the state.

Responding to BJP's allegations, Thackeray said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again."

"While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.

"I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested so far," he said.

"Wherever BJP is in power like Uttar Pradesh or Delhi which is under Home Ministry, we have seen protests like Shaheen Bagh going on for over 60 days. In Uttar Pradesh, riots have taken place over CAA protests," he said.

"Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.

On the issue of crimes against women, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said they visited Andhra Pradesh to know about the recently-enacted Disha Act for speedy trial and faster execution in cases of sexual offences against women.

"We visited Andhra Pradesh to know about Disha Act and constituted a 5-member committee to know about this act. Till March 30, we've asked for a report from the Committee," Deshmukh said.

On the issue of National Population Register (NPR), Thackeray said, "We all (Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders) will sit together to discuss and then take a decision on it but the counting of the population is also important."