'Not a single Sena candidate who didn't use Modi's poster': Amit Shah accuses Uddhav Thackeray of betraying Maha mandate

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

PM Modi meets American delegates, calls for strong bipartisan support from US Congress

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

FlowerAura Unveiled Unmatched Rakhi Lineup: Over 500 Spectacular Rakhis to Choose From

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

FlowerAura Unveiled Unmatched Rakhi Lineup: Over 500 Spectacular Rakhis to Choose From

Herbs and spices to boost mood

8 Things to keep your kidneys healthy

10 Tips for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

HomeIndia

India

'Not a single Sena candidate who didn't use Modi's poster': Amit Shah accuses Uddhav Thackeray of betraying Maha mandate

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 07:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the people's mandate in Maharashtra.

''Shiv Sena insulted people's mandate and not the BJP," Amit Shah said.

"All I want to ask - Who broke the mandate? We didn't. We did neither camp our MLAs nor made them hostage in hotels. Those who made camps didn't do anything wrong? Those who broke alliances to form the government are not wrong? We are at the receiving end. The mandate is with us. We are not forming the government ... It is our fault," he added.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah slammed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance for forming the government in Maharashtra. He tweeted, "Isn't giving support in lieu of the chief minister's post greed? I want to tell Sharad (Pawar) Ji and Sonia (Gandhi) Ji that they should try saying that the chief minister will be theirs and then take the support of Shiv Sena. The coalition with about 100 seats is giving the chief minister's post to the 56-seat party, this is horse-trading."

"All Shiv Sena MLAs won the elections by fighting with us. There is not a single MLA from Shiv Sena who has not put up a poster of Modi ji. Don't all these people of the country and Maharashtra know?" he added.

Clarifying his stance on the alleged "50:50" formula promised by the BJP, which offered rotational Chief Minister position for 2.5 years to both BJP and the Shiv Sena, Amit Shah said, "We never gave any assurance to the Shiv Sena for the post of Chief Minister. Every time, even in the meetings where Aditya Thackeray or Uddhavji were on the stage with us, we said that Devendra Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night staked claim to form government in Maharashtra, soon after being elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine's 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

MLAs and leaders of the three parties met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as their leader.

Uddhav will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28. Many important leaders like UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief MK Stalin are invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier on the same day,  Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister at a hastily organised ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning, resigned after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test for BJP government to prove majority in the assembly will be conducted on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar also resigned from the post.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's most charitable woman who donated Rs 3.24 lakh crore, richest man's ex-wife, not Indian

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'ultimate lover' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with unseen picture in swimsuit

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE