INDIA

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Mamata Banerjee further called the BJP a party of “vote chor”, stating that it is corrupt to its core. “BJP is a party of vote-chors, corrupt to the core, persecutors of Bengalis, and masters of deception. BJP is a national disgrace, and I condemn them in the strongest terms,” she said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 04:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, while speaking in the state assembly, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it is against the Bangla-speaking people. She further stated that the BJP will face a time when they will have no MLA from their party in West Bengal. She said that no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee's scathing attack on the BJP in the West Bengal state assembly

"I condemn the BJP for their persecution of Bengalis. A time will soon come when not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal. The people themselves will ensure it. BJP will face inevitable defeat, for no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee further called the BJP a party of “vote chor”, stating that it is corrupt to its core. “BJP is a party of vote-chors, corrupt to the core, persecutors of Bengalis, and masters of deception. BJP is a national disgrace, and I condemn them in the strongest terms,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress moved a motion under Rule 169 condemning the alleged incidents against the Bengali-speaking people across the country. While Mamata Banerjee was speaking, she also faced a lot of protest from the opposition, due to which BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul were suspended.

Trinamool Congress vs BJP in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing power to dismantle its “Bhasha Andolan protest site” despite prior permission and security deposits and said “what happened at Mayo Road is not the Army’s doing”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed the BJP, saying “it is unethical, unconstitutional, undemocratic, and misuse of power” by the party and that “they want to use the Army for their own purpose”.

“It is unethical, unconstitutional, undemocratic, and a misuse of power by the BJP. They want to use the Army for their own purpose. This is the message of the day. They don’t care about internal security and border security. They should not do this…We had permission for the event, and we had also paid the fee,” the Chief Minister said.

Trinamool Congress has held protests alleging atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. West Bengal will go to the polls next year.

