Home Minister Amit Shah said Kashmir has no local terrorists left after LeT commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat was killed in Kulgam. All remaining terrorists are foreign.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated that Kashmir doesn't have any local terrorists left. During an address in Arunachal Pradesh's Banderdewa, Shah said the last known active Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised.

His remarks came days after security forces killed LeT commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat in Kulgam. "With this, I can say with pride today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. All those who remain are foreign terrorists," Shah said on Saturday.

Shah made similar remarks a few days back, calling the absence of any India-born terrorist in J&K for the first time in 35 years a "significant milestone".

"With the elimination of Lashkar (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorist Lateef Bhat, the entire Kashmir has become free from the presence of India-born terrorists," he had said, addressing the annual anti-terror conference in Delhi on Thursday.

Lateef Bhat neutralised in Kashmir

Mohammed Lateef Bhat, an LeT commander, was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, November 18. As per a dossier prepared by security agencies, Bhat was a resident of Khrewan Chadar village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. His family last saw him on November 19, 2025 when he left his home early to offer Fajr namaz (morning prayers).

Former J&K police chief SP Vaid had said it was important to get Bhat as he was a local.

Unlike foreign terrorists, he added, it was easier for him to operate. "Being a local helps and so he rose to become the local commander of the outfit in a short time. He has attacked police and civilians too," Vaid had said.

Only handful of foreign terrorists remain

While Shah heaped praise on the valley being free of local terrorists, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said only a handful of foreign terrorists remain. "Only handful of foreign terrorists remain, J&K will be soon terror free," he said.

"You can run but you can't hide," the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said following Bhat's encounter.

Arunachal visit

During his visit to the northeastern state on Saturday, the home minister also distributed appointment letters to more than 900 newly recruited police personnel. He said that Arunachal Pradesh holds a strategically important position, and its security, peace and development are vital for the entire nation.

The state shares borders with China, Bhutan and Myanmar, making it significant from the national security perspective.