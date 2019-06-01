Headlines

Not a single case of mismatch between EVMs and VVPATs reported in LS polls: BEL CMD

EVM manufacturer BEL clears the air.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 04:43 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) MV Gowtama on Saturday said that no mismatch was reported between votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines during the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Gowtama, who was speaking at BEL's annual press conference here, said: "No mismatch was reported between votes recorded in EVMs and VVPAT machines during the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Not even a single case of any such mismatch was reported."

In reply to a question, Gowtama said: "There is no scope for any mischief in EVMs. BEL has made a record as there is not a single case of mismatch between EVMs and VVPAT machines. All post-poll controversies over EVMs have settled now. Political parties know well that EVMs cannot be tampered with."

Explaining the use of EVMs, Gowtama said: "In fact, democracy in India can only survive when we use EVMs. Along with VVPAT machines, EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. If we use paper ballots, then nothing can be done if the rigging takes place."

"For all of us, for democracy to survive, I request people in general to publicise the use of EVMs in the polls," he said, adding that any candidate who has doubts about EVMs is free to approach a court after the elections within 45 days. All EVMs are stored in a safe place for the next 45 days." "BEL has supplied 10 lakh units of EVM to the Election Commission of India," he said.

