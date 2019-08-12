Not a single bullet fired by security agencies in J-K: Top official

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that not a single bullet has been fired by security agencies and no casualties have been reported as the region had a muted Eid celebrations.

"There have been some reports in the media about firing by security agencies and deaths. The police carried out a detailed briefing and I would like to strongly reiterate and categorically deny that any firing incident has happened in Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and kashmir Principal Secretry (Planning) Rohit Kansal told the media here.

"I reiterate that not a single bullet has been fired by the security agencies nor has there been any casualty. The airport and the national highway continue to function normally. Over 30 flights operated today," he added.Kansal said District and Divisional Administration carried out a number of activities including interacting with maulvis, people, organising mandis, and as a result we have had an extremely peaceful and relaxed Eid today."

He also shared that the state administration has made "adequate and elaborate arrangements" for welcoming around 11,000 people, who are on Haj.

Amid tense situations in Jammu and Kashmir after the state's special status was scrapped, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said namaz was offered peacefully at mosques on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and no "untoward incident" was reported.

"Info from various districts in #JammuAndKashmir #Eid prayers offered peacefully in all local mosques of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, without any untoward incident. Jamia masjid old town Baramulla witnessed approx 10,000 people offering prayers," MHA Spokesperson tweeted.

The Spokesperson said that people came out in good numbers to pray on Eid at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the situation in the state has remained normal after the partial relaxation in the curfew by the administration yesterday and today.

"The situation in the state has remained normal so far. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far," the tweet by the official handle of the J-K Police read.

Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of whittling down of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ahead of announcing the decision to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the central government had deployed additional military troops to control any possible untoward incident.