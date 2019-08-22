Not 1 or 2, all 22 rifles fail to fire during gun salute to former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra

Headlines

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Viral video: Influencer's sizzling dance inside crowded metro stirs up storm of online backlash

Flood warning in Delhi-NCR again? Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid Himachal Pradesh rains

'There can be no peace till...': Congress MP's big statement on Manipur violence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Viral video: Influencer's sizzling dance inside crowded metro stirs up storm of online backlash

Fastest centuries in Asia Cup history

Players with most ducks in Asia Cup history

8 Symptoms of PCOD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive with cake and balloons to wish father Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

HomeIndia

India

Not 1 or 2, all 22 rifles fail to fire during gun salute to former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra

22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 12:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra mortal remains were being cremated with full state honour, 22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot on Wednesday.

Mishra's cremation took place at his ancestral village in Supaul district and it was attended by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, among others.

During the cremation, villagers got embarrassed as policemen failed in their attempt to give gun salute to Mishra in front of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. Cops were seen testing if their weapons had life by pulling the trigger but all went in vain.

It is worth mentioning that Nitish reached the cremation site by helicopter.

Responding to this, RJD MLA from Pipra Yaduwansh Kumar Yadav, who was also present at the funeral, said that the incident was the insult to the former Bihar chief minister and demanded an investigation into the matter.

The 82-year-old Mishra passed away on August 19 following a prolonged illness. He started his career as a professor and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar three times from Congress party. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian who once donated Rs 100 crore to IIT, owns Rs 29218 crore stake in Rs 98313 crore firm

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

OMG 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film earns more on Monday than on Friday, all set to be declared hit

Why did MS Dhoni retire from international cricket on Independence Day? CSK skipper's special connection to August 15

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE