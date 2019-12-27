Norwegian woman asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protest

A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave India after she was found to have participated in a protest in Kerala against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Janne-Mette Johansson came under the scanner of the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the regulatory body for registration, movement and stay of foreign nationals in India, for being a part of anti-CAA protest in Kochi on December 23.

According to an official of FRRO, the woman has been asked to leave the country as she has violated visa rules.

“Janne-Mette Johannson was asked to leave India because she violated visa rules by participating in a protest. She agreed to the same in the questioning yesterday and was intimated in person today to leave the country. She will be leaving today,” Kochi FRRO Anoop Krishnan was quoted by Indian Express.

In a Facebook post, the septuagenarian said that officials of the Bureau of Immigration arrived at her hotel and asked her to leave the country. The officials refused to leave her room until they see her flight ticket, she added.

"A couple of hours back the Bureau of Immigration showed up at my hotel again.I was told to leave the country at once,or legal actions would be taken.I asked for an explanation and also something in writing.I was told I would not get anything in writing. The officer from the Bureau is not leaving me before he can see that I have a flight ticket.

Now pretty soon on my way to the airport.A friend fixing a flight ticket to Dubai and from there catching a flight back home to Sweden," she wrote on the social media website.

The post has now been removed.

This is the second incident where a foreign national has been asked to leave the country for participating in a protest. Recently, a German student in the Master’s course in the Department of Physics at IIT Madras was asked to leave the country 'immediately' days after he attended protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the campus.