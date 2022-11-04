Northern Railways restore old platform ticket prices in THESE cities, check how much it costs now

Northern Railways reduced the platform ticket costs that had been increased to Rs 50 in honour of Chhath Puja and Diwali, on Thursday. The platform tickets are now available for Rs 10, same like previously.

Tickets have become cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction.

"The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to Rs 10. The prices were increased to Rs 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced," said Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Northern Railways. (Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttarakhand and more

Meanwhile, to control overcrowding, Southern Railways had also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.Southern Railways had hiked the platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs.

The ticket price was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31, 2023. The railway stations for which platform ticket rates were increased include, Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations.