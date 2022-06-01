North Indian students spreading Covid in Tamil Nadu: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Photo: ANI

As daily new Covid-19 cases nearing the 100 per day mark, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Wednesday blamed the north Indian students for a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

"North Indian students are spreading COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. Students from Kelambakkam VIT College and Sathyasai college have got affected by the coronavirus infection in hostels and classes," ANI quoted Subramanian as saying.

"In some North Indian states, COVID-19 cases are still increasing," he added.

Tamil Nadu North Indian students are spreading Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Students from Kelambakkam VIT College and Sathyasai college have got affected by Covid in hostels and classes. In some North Indian states, Covid cases are still increasing: State Health Min Ma Subramanian pic.twitter.com/ekATYHgMaM — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 98 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from the United States and Kerala respectively, pushing the tally to 34,55,474, the Health department said.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral disease rose to 34,16,907 with 49 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 542 active Covid-19 cases.

Subramanian inspected the Vellore Institute of Technology, Kilambakkam where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported recently.

READ | Can monkeypox virus become a pandemic like Covid-19? Here's what experts say

According to an official press release, 44 students have tested positive in the last 24 hours at the campus, taking the tally to 118.

The students are under isolation and are being monitored by a team of health officers, the release said. Those who came into contact of the students have also been identified.

The Minister has directed the officials at the institute to strictly follow COVID-19 norms laid out by the department.