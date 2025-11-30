North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

The analysis is based on the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) data of 11 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam. Read here to know details

A recent study has revealed that between 2015 and November 2025, not a single major city in India has had air quality that can be considered 'safe'. Delhi, the capital city, has consistently been the most polluted city in the country during this period. The analysis, titled 'Air Quality Assessment of Major Indian Cities (2015-2025)', was released by Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate research organization.

The state of air quality in major cities

The analysis is based on the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) data of 11 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam. The data paints a grim picture of the air quality in these cities.

Delhi has had the worst air quality among the 11 cities, with an annual average AQI level exceeding 250 in 2016. Although there has been a decline in the AQI level since 2019, it still remains far from the safe level. In 2025, the AQI level in Delhi was 180.

Regional variations in air quality

The analysis highlights significant regional variations in air quality. The northern cities, such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi, have had much poorer air quality compared to the western and southern cities like Chennai, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Mumbai. The AQI levels in these cities have been consistently higher, especially during winters. In contrast, the air quality in Chennai, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Mumbai has been relatively better, with AQI levels ranging from 80 to 140.

Why are Northern cities more polluted?

The geographical location of the northern cities is a major factor contributing to their poor air quality. The cities are landlocked, surrounded by the Himalayas, which traps pollutants and prevents them from dispersing. The urban structure of these cities also creates additional 'surface roughness', which slows down wind speed and limits dispersion.

During winters, the situation worsens due to the winter inversion phenomenon, where cold air gets trapped under warm air, creating an atmospheric 'lid' that prevents pollutants from escaping.

Seasonal variations in air quality

The analysis highlights that the air quality in northern cities is particularly poor during winters. The monsoon rains and strong western winds during summers help disperse pollutants, but the situation changes in winters. Delhi is particularly affected due to its location in a vast, flat valley surrounded by the Himalayas. The planetary boundary layer is thinner during winters, trapping pollutants and making it difficult for them to disperse.