North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note
Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle
Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...
Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...
BIG move by Faf du Plessis: Former RCB captain skips IPL 2026 to play in THIS league
Trump cites immigration laws to justify migration ban amid appeals to allow asylum, says, 'it authorises US President to suspend entry of...'
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states
Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know
Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar
INDIA
The analysis is based on the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) data of 11 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam. Read here to know details
A recent study has revealed that between 2015 and November 2025, not a single major city in India has had air quality that can be considered 'safe'. Delhi, the capital city, has consistently been the most polluted city in the country during this period. The analysis, titled 'Air Quality Assessment of Major Indian Cities (2015-2025)', was released by Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate research organization.
The analysis is based on the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) data of 11 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam. The data paints a grim picture of the air quality in these cities.
Delhi has had the worst air quality among the 11 cities, with an annual average AQI level exceeding 250 in 2016. Although there has been a decline in the AQI level since 2019, it still remains far from the safe level. In 2025, the AQI level in Delhi was 180.
The analysis highlights significant regional variations in air quality. The northern cities, such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi, have had much poorer air quality compared to the western and southern cities like Chennai, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Mumbai. The AQI levels in these cities have been consistently higher, especially during winters. In contrast, the air quality in Chennai, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Mumbai has been relatively better, with AQI levels ranging from 80 to 140.
The geographical location of the northern cities is a major factor contributing to their poor air quality. The cities are landlocked, surrounded by the Himalayas, which traps pollutants and prevents them from dispersing. The urban structure of these cities also creates additional 'surface roughness', which slows down wind speed and limits dispersion.
During winters, the situation worsens due to the winter inversion phenomenon, where cold air gets trapped under warm air, creating an atmospheric 'lid' that prevents pollutants from escaping.
The analysis highlights that the air quality in northern cities is particularly poor during winters. The monsoon rains and strong western winds during summers help disperse pollutants, but the situation changes in winters. Delhi is particularly affected due to its location in a vast, flat valley surrounded by the Himalayas. The planetary boundary layer is thinner during winters, trapping pollutants and making it difficult for them to disperse.