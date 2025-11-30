FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels

Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note

Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

BIG move by Faf du Plessis: Former RCB captain skips IPL 2026 to play in THIS league

Trump cites immigration laws to justify migration ban amid appeals to allow asylum, says, 'it authorises US President to suspend entry of...'

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know

Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western..

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeIndia

INDIA

North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

The analysis is based on the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) data of 11 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam. Read here to know details

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 09:42 AM IST

North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A recent study has revealed that between 2015 and November 2025, not a single major city in India has had air quality that can be considered 'safe'. Delhi, the capital city, has consistently been the most polluted city in the country during this period. The analysis, titled 'Air Quality Assessment of Major Indian Cities (2015-2025)', was released by Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate research organization.

The state of air quality in major cities

The analysis is based on the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) data of 11 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam. The data paints a grim picture of the air quality in these cities.

Delhi has had the worst air quality among the 11 cities, with an annual average AQI level exceeding 250 in 2016. Although there has been a decline in the AQI level since 2019, it still remains far from the safe level. In 2025, the AQI level in Delhi was 180.

Regional variations in air quality

The analysis highlights significant regional variations in air quality. The northern cities, such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi, have had much poorer air quality compared to the western and southern cities like Chennai, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Mumbai. The AQI levels in these cities have been consistently higher, especially during winters. In contrast, the air quality in Chennai, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Mumbai has been relatively better, with AQI levels ranging from 80 to 140.

Why are Northern cities more polluted?

The geographical location of the northern cities is a major factor contributing to their poor air quality. The cities are landlocked, surrounded by the Himalayas, which traps pollutants and prevents them from dispersing. The urban structure of these cities also creates additional 'surface roughness', which slows down wind speed and limits dispersion.

During winters, the situation worsens due to the winter inversion phenomenon, where cold air gets trapped under warm air, creating an atmospheric 'lid' that prevents pollutants from escaping.

Seasonal variations in air quality

The analysis highlights that the air quality in northern cities is particularly poor during winters. The monsoon rains and strong western winds during summers help disperse pollutants, but the situation changes in winters. Delhi is particularly affected due to its location in a vast, flat valley surrounded by the Himalayas. The planetary boundary layer is thinner during winters, trapping pollutants and making it difficult for them to disperse.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor'
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti
Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle
Delhi MCD by-elections 2025: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in
Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...
Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job
Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...
Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement