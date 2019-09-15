North Indian candidates lack qualification: Santosh Gangwar says there are 'no dearth of jobs'

Headlines

G20 Summit 2023: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor project unveiled

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for Super 4 clash

Not Jism 2, but Sunny Leone would have made her Bollywood debut with this erotic thriller if...

G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration: Key points on war, economy, climate change explained

Meet man who works for Rs 2,71,000 crore company, son of India's second richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for Super 4 clash

Not Jism 2, but Sunny Leone would have made her Bollywood debut with this erotic thriller if...

G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration: Key points on war, economy, climate change explained

6 times Rashmika Mandanna set major fashion goals in sarees

From Rs 260 crore private jet to luxurious properties: Most expensive things owned by Akshay Kumar

10 foods to avoid on keto diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

When Shah Rukh Khan responded to why he works with ‘actresses half his age’ like Alia, Deepika: ‘They are only ones...'

Welcome 3: Promo of Akshay Kumar's film inspires memes, divides internet; netizens miss Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar

Ridhi Dogra recalls asking herself ‘am I mad’ before deciding to play SRK's Kaveri Amma in Jawan: ‘I did it to stay...'

HomeIndia

India

North Indian candidates lack qualification: Santosh Gangwar says there are 'no dearth of jobs'

Claiming that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar said that there is lack of qualifications among North Indian candidates.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 03:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Claiming that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that there is lack of qualifications among North Indian candidates.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," said Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Labour and Employment while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

"I am looking after the same ministry and I monitor the situation on a daily basis. There is no dearth of employment in the country. We have employment exchanges for a purpose and we have also developed a separate system. Our ministry monitors the situation," Gangwar added.

His statement came at a time when the economy slumped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago. The economic slowdown coupled with employment has raised concern among economists and politicians who are holding centre responsible for it.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement.

The Union Minister also took a jab at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and veteran SP leader Azam Khan, saying, "Akhilesh Ji is frightened," adding, "Nobody would be spared."

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that all charges against Azam Khan will be dropped once SP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

In the past couple of months, job loss has been reported from various sectors, including automobiles.

Amid concerns over the slowdown in the automobile sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last Tuesday reasoned that "millennial mindset" of using app-based cab services were the reason why people were not buying cars and was resulting in a slowdown of the automobile sector.

 

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma, impressed netizens say 'this is so cute'

Mastering Shaheen Afridi's craft: India's tactical preparations unveiled

AI imagines Sunny Deol as genius scientists Einstein, Newton, Tesla after actor's viral claim of having 160 IQ

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s fan proposes to his girlfriend while dancing to Jawan’s Chaleya in theatre

PM Modi says consensus reached at G20, New Delhi Declaration adopted

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE