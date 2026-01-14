FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
North India remarks land DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in fresh political controversy

The DMK has defended Maran's statement, saying it was meant to motivate women students to pursue education and careers.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 03:11 PM IST

North India remarks land DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in fresh political controversy
A recent statement by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has ignited a heated debate on women's empowerment in India, highlighting the stark differences in attitudes towards women's education and employment between Tamil Nadu and North India. Speaking at Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women in Chennai, Maran emphasised the importance of education for women, saying, "Our girls ought to be confident and proud with a laptop, whether you attend an interview or pursue postgraduation. That confidence is in Tamil Nadu where we ask girls to study and study. What do they say in the North? Girls? Don't go to work, be at home, be in the kitchen, bear a child, that's your job" .

Maran's comments draw sharp criticism from BJP

Dayanidhi Maran's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy condemning the statement as "abusive" and "divisive". "Once again, Dayanidhi Maran has abused north Indian people. I feel very bad about how these people are allowed to do this, although this is regular from DMK. I don't think Dayanidhi Maran has common sense," Thirupathy said.

BJP leader Anila Singh also criticised Maran's remarks, saying they were "unfortunate" and ignored India's cultural traditions that revere women as Shakti.

DMK defends Maran's remarks as 'motivational'

The DMK has defended Maran's statement, saying it was meant to motivate women students to pursue education and careers. TKS Elangovan, a senior DMK leader, said, "It depends on the party that is ruling the state. Now Congress is empowering women. There is no doubt that wherever Congress is ruling, they are doing good work for the education of women... Here in Tamil Nadu, we fought for women and empowered them. We gave them education. We gave them employment. We have also reserved seats in government jobs".

Tamil Nadu's progress in women's ducation

Maran highlighted Tamil Nadu's progress in women's education, citing the state's laptop distribution scheme and the contributions of Chief Minister MK Stalin and former leaders Karunanidhi and Annadurai. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed laptops to students under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil scheme, emphasizing the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate on women's empowerment and regional disparities in India, with some arguing that Maran's remarks were necessary to highlight the need for greater progress in North India. 

