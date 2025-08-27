Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India Rains LIVE Updates: 30 killed after landslide hits Vaishno Devi Yatra route; heavy rains disrupts trains, traffic in Jammu

Relentless downpours have wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, triggering flash floods and landslides.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 08:38 AM IST

India Rains LIVE Updates: 30 killed after landslide hits Vaishno Devi Yatra route; heavy rains disrupts trains, traffic in Jammu
At least 30 people have died after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Several pilgrims were caught in the landslide that was caused by Tuesday afternoon's unrelenting rain as rescue efforts proceeded, while officials searched for survivors and cleared debris.

SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, confirmed the death count to news agency ANI. "30 people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra," said SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh.

On the way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on top of the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, a landslide was caused by persistently heavy rain. About halfway through the 12-kilometer, torturous journey from Katra to the mountaintop temple, a landslide occurred.  There are two ways to reach the shrine; the Himkoti hike path had been closed since the morning, while the old route continued until 1:30 pm, when officials decided to halt it till further notice due to the heavy rain.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X.

The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region. Eighteen trains were cancelled due to the suspension of traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori following soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river, officials said. 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the landslide "extremely tragic". In a post on X, Shah stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had already been rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

"The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. In this regard, I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there," he wrote.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families and directed officials to provide immediate assistance to those injured in the accident. "Deeply distressed to know that an unfortunate landslide triggered by incessant rain claimed the lives of devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the bereaved families & I pray that the injured recover quickly. Directed officials to provide immediate assistance," the LG Office posted on X.

Sinha added that the officials were monitoring the situation across the Jammu division amid heavy rainfall and urged people to follow advisories.

After speaking to Amit Shah, CM Omar Abdullah also posted on X, "Just spoke to the Union Home Minister@AmitShahji on the phone to brief him about the situation in J&K, especially Jammu province, where heavy & continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to normal life. Efforts are being made to restore phone/data connectivity as soon as possible." 

Over the past few days, the Jammu region has seen fierce monsoon activity that has caused landslides, overflowing rivers, and extensive disruption in both hilly and low-lying districts. Earlier, on August 17, a cloudburst in the Kathua area killed seven people and injured eleven more.

(with inputs from ANI)

India Rains LIVE Updates: 

  • According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; the Met dept issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for two days amid rising water levels of the Beas River due to incessant rainfall
  • For the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD has predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers till Aug 29
  • Rajasthan: a yellow alert has been issued in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Kota, and Jhalawar districts
  • West Bengal: Jhargram and Bankura districts will witness thunder, lightning, and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts of North Bengal
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
