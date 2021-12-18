North India likely to face cold wave till December 21, predicts IMD - Details inside

As Northwest India witnesses, a dip in temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said on Saturday, December 18 that the cold wave is likely to continue till December 21 in parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

A senior IMD official, Mrityunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said, "For the past three days, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over some parts of north-western India, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and some parts of western Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. As of today, night temperatures are below normal in these areas and cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailing."

He further said, "We are expecting that these conditions will continue to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till December 21. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further and hence abetting the cold wave conditions."

Earlier this week, temperatures dropped further in the national capital on Saturday, December 18. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius and Haryana recorded a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius while Punjab recorded 0.7 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Rajasthan's Churu recorded a minimum temperature of -1.1 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh and areas around it received continues to receive snowfall.