Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details

Following major violent clashes that led to heightened tensions in the otherwise peaceful region of Ladakh, the situation in the union territory is returning to normal. In such a situation, the authorities have now ordered to reopen all schools.

Following major violent clashes that led to heightened tensions in the otherwise peaceful region of Ladakh, the situation in the union territory is returning to normal. In such a situation, the authorities have now ordered to reopen all schools up to Class 8 from Friday. However, the reopening is happening in phases as the authorities have continued to place restrictions on the assembly of four or more people at once.

The order was issued by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain on the direction of the district magistrate. It read, “It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.”

ALSO READ: Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far

The situation in the region started getting back on track when authorities relaxed the curfew for seven hours on September 30 and slowly increased the duration even on the next two days, ie, on October 1 and 2.

ALSO READ: Does Sonam Wangchuk have a connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding

The Apex Body Leh was leading the protest for statehood for Ladakh, whose central figure was climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The protest, which started on September 24, led to violent clashes, in which the BJP office in the area was set on fire, claimed four lives, and left many people injured. Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. He was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail on September 26, two days after the violence erupted in Ladakh.