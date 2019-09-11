Normalcy returns to J&K with restoration of essential services and commodities

The situation in J&K is resuming towards normalcy after curfew was declared in the region when Article 370 was abrogated on August 5.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the region was very close to restoring normalcy.

"We are very close to normalcy. If you take the entire region into account, All 10 districts of Jammu have become entirely normal, all school, colleges, and offices are open. Leh and Kargil are also normal, there is no restriction of any kind there," he said while addressing a press conference in J&K.

"In this region, we have tried to ease out the restrictions whichever kind of restrictions were imposed. More than 90% of areas are free of restrictions, 100% telephone exchanges are working now. You have got two districts where the cellphones are also working now," he added.

The essential commodities and services that are being restored in the valley:

Status of landline: All exchanges activated and all the landlines stand restored.

Status of mobile: Postpaid mobiles have been restored in district Kupwara. Further, mobile no’s of officials belonging to essential services and other offices have also been restored.

Status of schools: Schools started functioning, initially with primary schools, then middle schools, followed by high Schools. The attendance of teachers is around 75%. However, the attendance of students is still thin.

Health Service: All health institutions fully functional with the following details: OPD: 510870 Admissions: 44372 Surgeries:15157

Functioning of Banks/ATMs: All banks/ ATMs are functional. With regard to ATMs, money has been withdrawn by the general public from J&K Bank, SBI, HDFC, PNB, EDB, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, BOI etc

Availability of food and essential commodities:

Petrol: 3700 Kilolitres.

Diesel: 12,114 Kilolitres.

Kerosene Oil: 4138 Kilolitres.

LPG: 2,56,972 cylinders.

Rice: 6,60,000 Quintals.

Wheat: 29,100 Quintals.