Noose tightens: Another Malaysian state bans Zakir Naik from giving religious speeches

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been barred from holding religious speech at Melaka state of Malaysia. Local media has quoted Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari saying “We want to maintain this (good relations). So we decided not to allow Zakir to hold talks or gatherings here." Melaka is the 7th Malaysian state to ban Zakir Naik. Earlier Johor, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Sarawak states have banned Zakir Naik.

Wanted in India in cases of financial irregularities and hate speech, Zakir Naik is currenly in Malaysia. However, his days of escaping the long arm of the law may be short-lived as country's PM has indicated that Zakir's permanent resident status may be revoked if the authorities provide enough evidence to prove that his actions can disturb social harmony in the country.

This comes days after the Malaysian authorities initiated a probe against the controversial Islamic preacher over his intent to provoke a peace breach while making alleged and sensitive remarks on the Hindus and Chinese residing in the Muslim-majority nation.

Zakir had reportedly asked the Malaysian Chinese to “go back” first as they were the “old guests” of the country during a religious talk titled “Executive Talk Bersam Dr Zakir Naik” in Kota Baru, Kelantan, in response to calls for his own deportation.

His speech at the same venue was also condemned by many parties after he compared the Hindus in Malaysia to the Muslims in India, saying that the Hindus here enjoyed more than 100 per cent rights in Malaysia compared to Muslims in India. Naik had earlier alleged that the Hindus living in Malaysia are more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Mahathir Mohamad.The controversial Islamic preacher is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh in connection with the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka on July 2016.

With agency inputs