Non-resumption of India-Pak postal services: India Post reaches to UN's postal body

Pakistan had unilaterally stopped postal services with India on the backdrop of removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

Even as postal services between India and Pakistan are still to resume, the Indian Department of Posts has raised the matter with UN's Universal Post Union.

Switzerland based Universal Post Union is the United Nation's specialised body and coordinates postal policies and global postal systems. The 145-year old body is the oldest bodies of UN and predates even the United Nations.

While Pakistani media reported that services are to be resumed, Thursday saw no one present front Pakistani side at the Wagha Border.

In fact, chief postmaster general of Punjab Circle was informed by Pakistani side last evening that they have received instructions from their authorities and from Thursday they will do normal exchanges.

Nonetheless, India's postal department will be sending personnel daily, if the Pakistani side plans to send their representative with the posts.

It's for the first time in 70 years, India-Pak postal services have been stopped.