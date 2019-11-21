Non-resumption of India-Pak postal services: India Post reaches to UN's postal body

Headlines

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to career-best No. 5, Kuldeep Yadav enters top 10

Proof of aliens? NASA spots mud cracks on Mars's surface similar to Earth indicating seasonal cycle

'Doesn't get angry over violence against Manipuri women, Bilkis Bano, women wrestlers': DCW chief slams Smriti Irani

Amid backlash, OG Don actress Zeenat Aman supports Ranveer Singh for Don 3: 'May you find a worthy...'

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to career-best No. 5, Kuldeep Yadav enters top 10

10 health benefits of moong dal sprouts

10 Predators that target elephants in the wild

Unsung women freedom fighter of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

Amid backlash, OG Don actress Zeenat Aman supports Ranveer Singh for Don 3: 'May you find a worthy...'

Jailer movie review: Rajinikanth's charm; Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff's cameos can't save this incoherent mess from Nelson

India

Non-resumption of India-Pak postal services: India Post reaches to UN's postal body

Pakistan had unilaterally stopped postal services with India on the backdrop of removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 03:29 PM IST

Even as postal services between India and Pakistan are still to resume, the Indian Department of Posts has raised the matter with UN's Universal Post Union.

Switzerland based Universal Post Union is the United Nation's specialised body and coordinates postal policies and global postal systems. The 145-year old body is the oldest bodies of UN and predates even the United Nations.

Pakistan had unilaterally stopped postal services with India on the backdrop of removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

While Pakistani media reported that services are to be resumed, Thursday saw no one present front Pakistani side at the Wagha Border.

In fact, chief postmaster general of Punjab Circle was informed by Pakistani side last evening that they have received instructions from their authorities and from Thursday they will do normal exchanges.

Nonetheless, India's postal department will be sending personnel daily, if the Pakistani side plans to send their representative with the posts.

It's for the first time in 70 years, India-Pak postal services have been stopped.

Manasi Parekh recalls being told 'you are not hot enough, won't get lead role' at the start of her career | Exclusive

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Ratan Tata's company Tata Cliq Palette opens first beauty store, to compete with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Watch: Babar Azam snubs live interview to engage in prayer following spectacular 104 off 59 Balls in LPL match

This ex-TCS employee got Ratan Tata’s help, then built Rs 10000 crore company; net worth is…

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

