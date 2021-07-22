Non-local spouses of J&K women to get domicile status

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to issue domicile certificates to the husbands of local women married to people from outside the state. This is a significant move because it will now allow them to buy land or property in the Union territory, or apply for government jobs there.

For this, a clause has been added to the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.

The new clause gives the concerned tehsildar the authorisation to issue a domicile certificate to the spouse of a woman upon showing the domicile certificate of his wife as well as a valid proof of marriage. The Deputy Commissioner is the appellate authority in case of any grievance.

Commissioner Secretary to J&K government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, issued an order dated July 20 in which he specified the rules that make the spouse of a domicile certificate holder eligible for getting the certificate. Women married to residents of the UT are automatically granted domicile status.

The government in May notified Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, which specify the conditions and the process to obtain the documents required for applying to jobs and avail other privileges restricted to residents.

All people who have resided in the UT for 15 years, or have studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution in the region, and their children, are eligible for grant of domicile status.