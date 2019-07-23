Non-Aligned Movement needs to undertake a new journey: India

Non-Aligned Movement was established in Belgrade in 1961 and was a joint initiative of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito.

India has said the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) needs to be re-examined and revise its methodology and the grouping needs to undertake a new journey.

India was represented by Indian envoy to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin at the NAM Ministerial Meeting Caracas, Venezuela.

Speaking at the meet, he said, "our inertia is considerable... Our methodology of discussion and decision-making needs to be re-examined and revised. Our agenda needs to be progressive and forward-looking."

Explaining, "world is awash with new challenges. However, to effectively make a difference, we, the NAM, need to undertake a new journey."

NAM was established in Belgrade in 1961 and was a joint initiative of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito.

Climate change, digital technologies and terrorism — these three issues were raised by India at NAM Meet in Venezuela.

On terror, Akbaruddin said, "all our talk about combating the scourge of terrorism has not been matched by actions" and "our collective response at countering terrorism must transcend from ad hoc and crisis-orientated reaction towards" building "standing structures intended to be durable and insulated from rhetoric."

Reiterating India's stand on Palestine, he said New Delhi "support for the cause of Palestine shall continue". This is an important statement given the growing closeness of New Delhi with Israel.

He also slammed Islamabad saying "NAM never was and never can be a platform for pursuits aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of a State by another State."

This in the backdrop of Pakistan raking up Kashmir at the grouping's ministerial meet in Venezuela.