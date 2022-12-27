Search icon
Noida Zomato employee death: Driver of car with 'judge' sticker arrested

Noida: The incident took place near the Parthala chowk near Greater Noida West.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Noida Zomato employee death: Driver of car with 'judge' sticker arrested
The brother of the victim has registered a complaint at the Noida Sector 113 police station (Representational)

Noida: The driver of the Toyota Corolla car that hit and killed a Zomato delivery agent on December 25 has been arrested. He is a 20-year-old law student. The car had a 'judge' sticker on its bonnet, said the Noida Police on Tuesday.

There were three law students inside the car when the accident took place. They were going to Ghaziabad when they allegedly hit the motorcycle of the Zomato delivery agent from behind. He later died of his injuries in a hospital. The agent has been identified as Parvindar Kumar.

The three occupants of the car were friends with the son of a judge of a family court.

The driver of the car has been identified as Suyash Mishra. He is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. He lives in Ghaziabad's Shakti Khand.

The other two are absconding.

The incident took place near the Parthala chowk near Greater Noida West.

The brother of the victim has registered a complaint at the Noida Sector 113 police station.

