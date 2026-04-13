Noida workers' protest: UP Police files FIR against social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours, check details

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said it is registering FIRs against two social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the recent factory workers' protest in Noida.

UP Police files FIR against social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours in noida protest case

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said it is registering FIRs against two social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the recent factory workers' protest in Noida.

In a statement, police said demonstrations were held at multiple locations in Noida, allegedly instigated by elements from outside the state, but only one location witnessed violence, which was brought under control using minimum force.

They clarified that no firing was carried out during the incident and urged the public not to spread misinformation.