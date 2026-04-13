Noida workers’ protest: UP govt rolls out new labour rules in Gautam Buddh Nagar; workers to get double overtime pay, compensation, more

As Noida has been witnessing violent protests amid demand for hike in wages, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought in a new set of labour rules to ensure welfare measures such as well improving wages, and others for industrial workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Amid protest in Noida, UP govt has rolled out new labour rules in Gautam Buddh Nagar

As Noida has been witnessing violent protests amid demand for hike in wages, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought in a new set of labour rules to ensure welfare measures such as well improving wages, workplace safety and financial security for industrial workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The reforms aim to make double overtime pay compulsory and tighten noose on timely salary payments, weekly holidays and grievance redressals. According to officials, the move is directed towards making the district a model for labour reforms in the state, along with ensuring strict compliance from all industrial units.

District Magistrate Meha Roopam had extensive meetings with industry representatives and ordered them to ensure that workers’ rights are protected.

What do the new labour rules say?

Under the new guidelines:

-Companies must pay overtime twice the rate of regular wages without any deductions. -Also, if employees are made to work on Sundays or weekly holidays, they must be compensated for that day at double pay, to maintain fairness for giving extra hours.

-All industrial establishments must give wages in a single payment by the 10th of every month.

-Employers must also provide salary slips to workers to ensure transparency in payments.

-Additionally, bonus payments must be directly credited to workers’ bank accounts by November 30, without delays and disputes related to incentives.

Furthermore, the administration has also made stricter financial accountability mechanisms to ensure workers are not exploited. Officials said through these steps the government can ensure consistency in wage distribution and also boost trust between employees and employers across the industrial sector.

Measures for workers’ safety

The new labour rules also contain measures for safety at workplace, and therefore

-All factories have been ordered to set up Internal Complaints Committees headed by women to address sexual harassment cases.

-Complaint boxes will also be put in place in workplaces to make it convenient for employees to report issues without fear of any action against them.

-A dedicated control room has also been set up for quick grievance redressal, and workers can also file complaints through helpline numbers.

Officials said these reforms aim to create safer, more transparent and worker friendly industrial environments in Gautam Buddha Nagar while setting a benchmark for other districts in Uttar Pradesh.