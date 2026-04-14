Noida Workers' Protest: Police uncover 'methodical & pre-planned manner' conspiracy, 'trained militia' link; details here

The revelation came after protestors turned violent over minimum wage demands, with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police. Over 350 suspects have been rounded up so far, according to officials.

As Noida Workers' protest intensified on Tuesday, top sources within the Uttar Pradesh Police have claimed that the violence was not a spontaneous protest but a meticulously orchestrated conspiracy. The revelation came after protestors turned violent over minimum wage demands, with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police. Over 350 suspects have been rounded up so far, according to officials.

Noida Workers' Protest: What police investigation says

Over 350 suspects rounded up, 200 arrested: Police have taken action against those involved in the violence, including arson and stone-pelting.

5-6 key perpetrators identified: Officials claim these individuals were responsible for executing the core incidents of violence.

Role of digital networks and WhatsApp groups in fuelling the unrest

"Trained militia" involved: Suspected of having hijacked workers' protest and escalating violence.

Coordinated operation: Network expanded activity across multiple locations, including Faridabad.

Targeted arson: Petrol was transported to execute attacks at identified hotspots. Individuals and materials shifted in a coordinated manner.

Fake WhatsApp groups created: Circulated rumours and false claims to trigger panic.

Cyber units intervened: Traced and disrupted online networks, preserving digital evidence.

All about Noida Workers' Protest

The workers in Noida staged a protest that turned violent on April 13, 2026, with protesters pelting stones and torching vehicles after an altercation with police. The workers demanded higher minimum wages, citing rising living costs and poor working conditions. Following this, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased minimum wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, with unskilled workers now earning Rs 13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers earning Rs 15,059, and skilled workers earning Rs 16,868. However, workers are still demanding higher wages, citing the disparity with neighbouring Haryana, where wages were increased by 35%. The areas affected in Noida are Sector 70, Sector 82, and outside Cleo Country in Sector 121 in Noida, that severely paralysed Noida-Delhi traffic.