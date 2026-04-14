Noida Workers' Protest: Maids join in fresh agitation; Govt doubts Pakistan link; heavy police deployment; details here

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar has described the violence a “well-planned conspiracy,” adding that authorities are also investigating a possible Pakistan link. Check details here.

Despite the Uttar Pradesh Government announcing a wage hike, workers' protests continued on Tuesday in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In the latest development, the protest intensified as maids employed in residential societies staged a demonstration outside Sector 121's Cleo County, demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Noida Workers' Protest: Fresh agitation, heavy police deployment, Pakistan link

Police personnel were deployed at the spot, protests turned violent. More than 300 people were arrested in connection with the case, even as authorities alleged a larger conspiracy, and initiated parallel probes into suspected links to Pakistan-backed destabilisation attempts and even a potential Naxal revival.

Another agitation broke out in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 121, where protesters pelted stones at a police vehicle despite heavy police presence. Police moved in to disperse the crowd, chasing away protesters and eventually clearing the area.

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar has described the violence as a “well-planned conspiracy,” adding that authorities are also investigating a possible Pakistan link. Noting that four terror suspects were recently arrested from Noida and Meerut, he alleged the incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state.

The fresh protest emerged even after the high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. According to reports, police were explaining the next hike to workers, who were demanding a monthly pay of not less than Rs 20,000, before the protests turned violent. The Police Commissioner stated that route marches are being conducted while detailing that workers gathered at three locations this morning and were dispersed within 15 minutes after talks.

The Commissioner also mentioned that several WhatsApp groups were created to mobilise workers, suggesting an organised gang behind the scenes. Some elements have been identified and arrested, with more arrests planned. Funding sources are being investigated, and action will be taken if external funding is found. Seven FIRs were registered, over 300 people arrested, and some instigators have been apprehended

Noida Workers' Protest: What are protesters' demand?

The unrest that began on April 13, 2026, affected traffic across Noida and at Delhi’s entry points, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours. According to officials, the protest was driven by long-pending demands for wage revision, with workers seeking parity with neighbouring Haryana, where minimum wages were recently increased. Protesters alleged low salaries, non-payment of overtime and poor working conditions.

Noida Workers' Protests: Which areas are affected?

According to officials, Noida Sectors 70 and 82, witnessed groups of workers assembled again and attempted to intensify the agitation. Stones were pelted outside Cleo Country in Sector 121 in Noida.