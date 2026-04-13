Noida Workers' Protest: CM Yogi Adityanath warns of strict action; know about companies involved, workers' key demands; Police issue traffic advisory

A large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest on Monday, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest.

Thousands of factory workers took to the streets in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday morning, protesting against the firing incident that left a woman worker injured on Sunday. The protests, which began about a week ago, have now spread to various industrial areas, including Hosiery Complex, B Block, and the flower market. The workers are demanding wage parity with Haryana, weekly offs, double overtime, bonuses, timely salaries, and better working conditions.

The protests turned violent, with reports of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism. Heavy police deployment has been made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to take strict action against anti-social elements trying to instigate workers.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Demands of the workers

The workers, mostly contractual laborers from garment export units, are seeking higher wages and better working conditions. They are demanding wages on the lines of Haryana, where the minimum monthly wage has been increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000. In comparison, the minimum wage in Uttar Pradesh remains around Rs 13,000.

Investigation into possible infiltration

The Uttar Pradesh ATS is probing possible infiltration links to the factory workers' protest in Noida. Investigators are examining whether the pattern of arson during the protest matches methods allegedly used under the direction of Pakistani handlers to incite unrest. Sources said that several unfamiliar faces suddenly joined the crowd during what was expected to remain a peaceful demonstration, triggering violence.

Meanwhile, On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X.

Ahead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours.

Which companies' workers are protesting in Noida?

These workers are from Dixon Technologies (Padget Electronics), Staunch Electronics, Motherson Group, Garment Manufacturing Units like Richa Global Exports, Sahu Exports, Paramount Exports, Rainbow Fabart, Anubhav Apparels etc. According to several media reports, workers from these companies are involved.

Security measures

Police vehicles were targeted and set on fire, while youngsters were seen initiating the arson. There are also suspicions that anti-national elements may have acted hastily to fuel violence following recent warnings by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to crack down on infiltration. The situation remains tense, with security forces on high alert.

Noida workers protest: Police issue traffic advisory

Several roads across the city were blocked, causing massive traffic jams and frustrating office commuters. The affected areas include Dadri Main Road, Noida-Greater Noida Elevated Road, and several sector roads in Noida. The Uttar Pradesh police have deployed heavy forces to control the situation.

The protests have caused disruptions in several areas, including Sector 62, Sector 16, Sector 18, and Sector 80. Major routes, including approaches to the DND Flyway and Chilla Border, are experiencing heavy jams. Traffic is being re-routed, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.