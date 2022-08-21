Noida woman sent to 14-day judicial custody after video of her assaulting, abusing security guard goes viral

Image Credit: ANI

A video of a woman assaulting a security guard at a residential society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The woman can be heard shouting expletives, manhandling and threatening one of the guards in the video, apparently because the Jaypee Wishtown society in Noida's Sector 126 was delayed in opening its society gates.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the incident and asked the Noida Police to take strict action against the woman.

The accused woman has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. She had previously been detained by police for questioning.

The accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/SE2u1fsXE8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022



A security guard, Karan Chaudhary, told reporters that the woman was trying to exit the society and that there was a delay in opening the gates.

“It took some time to open the gate and Madam was waiting. There was nothing else. So she started shouting and hurling abuses,” the guard said.

"A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested", said Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ).

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

A case has been filed and the woman has been accused under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, police said.

Ankit Kuchhal, secretary of the Jaypee Wishtown society, said that appropriate action will be taken against her.

"The guard filed an application with the police, and the FIR was registered as a result." The lady is a tenant and an advocate who is staying from 3-4 months. "We have informed the owner of her flat, and the society will take the necessary actions," Kuchhal said.

The incident comes after a similar case in Noida, in which self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was captured on video assaulting and shoving a woman at a housing society. Tyagi was then arrested by Noida Police for reportedly abusing and hitting a woman during a spat on the grounds of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B.

