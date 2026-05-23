Twisha Sharma's death case reaches Supreme Court, hearing scheduled for May 25

The matter will be heard on Monday by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The top court case is concerned with accusations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities, and possible lapses in the investigation.

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a suo motu case pertaining to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma at her marital home earlier this month. The matter will be heard on Monday (May 25) by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The top court case is concerned with accusations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities, and possible lapses in the investigation into Twisha's death.

The Supreme Court case has been listed as: "Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home." It has been registered based on "media reports and other attending circumstances", a person close to the developments said, according to Hindustan Times. The intervention from the apex court comes amid heightened scrutiny over Twisha's death, which occurred just five months into her marriage with Samarth Singh, an advocate. Samarth's mother, Giribala Singh, is a retired district judge.

Twisha Sharma's death case has made national headlines and raised serious questions about India's dowry culture and the power imbalance in elite homes. Twisha was found dead on May 12, with the police saying that initial findings indicate suicide as the cause of death. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to various forms of abuse during the marriage, including physical assault and mental torture. Messages exchanged between Twisha and her mother suggested that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced harassment over dowry by her in-laws.

On Saturday, a court in Bhopal sent Samarth Singh to seven days of police remand and also ordered him to surrender his passport. Samarth was taken into custody on Friday (May 22) after being on the run for 10 days. Police had earlier issued a lookout notice against him and declared a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest. Samarth, a graduate of the National Law School of India University, describes himself as an independent litigator and legal adviser. Meanwhile, a team from AIIMS-Delhi has been tasked with carrying out a second autopsy of Twisha's body, after concerns were raised over alleged lapses in the first post-mortem.