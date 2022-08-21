UP: Woman arrested for assaulting, abusing security guard of Noida society, video goes viral

Screengrab/Twittter

A woman was arrested by the Noida police for reportedly misbehaving with a security guard at the high-rise complex where she lives.

The accused can be seen shouting at a security guard near the residential society's gates, using harsh language, and pushing him roughly in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

She even drags one of the guards around by his uniform's epaulet and hits him across the face. In the video, she can also be heard insulting the Bihari community. The event occurred at a Jaypee Group society, which is under the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the incident and asked the Noida Police to take strict action against the woman.

After the incident, the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at the Sector 126 police station.

Noida, UP | Woman in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, captured on video abusing a security personnel of the society has been detained for questioning. Enquiry underway: Noida Police pic.twitter.com/bAcZu1Uvv6 August 21, 2022

"A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested", said Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ)

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt August 21, 2022

The incident comes after a similar case in Noida, in which self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was captured on video assaulting and shoving a woman at a housing society. Tyagi was then arrested by Noida Police for reportedly abusing and hitting a woman during a spat on the grounds of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B.