Noida woman alleges rape by delivery boy of e-commerce company
Speaking on the matter, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said, "The woman alleged that a delivery boy of Amazon attempted to rape her when he came to her house for delivery. Investigation will be done."
Representational image
Written By
Edited By
Shashwat Bhandari
Source
DNA webdesk
A woman has alleged that a delivery boy of an e-commerce company attempted to rape her on October 7 in Noida, says police.
Speaking on the matter, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said, "The woman alleged that a delivery boy of Amazon attempted to rape her when he came to her house for delivery. Investigation will be done."
Noida: A woman has alleged that a delivery boy of an e-commerce company attempted to rape her on 7th October. (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna says, "The woman alleged that a delivery boy of Amazon attempted to rape her when he came to her house for delivery. Investigation will be done." pic.twitter.com/uWWCQGSg65— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2019
(More details awaited...)