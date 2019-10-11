Noida woman alleges rape by delivery boy of e-commerce company

A woman has alleged that a delivery boy of an e-commerce company attempted to rape her on October 7 in Noida, says police.

Speaking on the matter, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said, "The woman alleged that a delivery boy of Amazon attempted to rape her when he came to her house for delivery. Investigation will be done."

(More details awaited...)