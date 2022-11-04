Search icon
Noida: Will you pay Rs 9 lakh for THIS car registration number? Shocking prices of VIP numbers revealed

The Noida authorities are now planning to take action against those who back out of the deal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Noida is known for its opulence. People drive swanky cars here and many like having fancy license plate numbers. Many are willing to pay as much as Rs 15 lakh for the so-called VIP numbers. These numbers are normally auctioned off by the authorities to earn extra revenue. Recently, someone bid for the number ending with 001 and was ready to pay as much as Rs 9 lakh for it. However, he later backed out of the deal. 

After this, the number was sold for Rs 1 lakh to a Noida woman named Khusboo Gupta who paid Rs 1 lakh. Gupta's car number now is UP 16 DL 0001. 

The license plate numbers 0007 and 0009 were also sold for Rs 1,00,000 each. Mahima Chadda paid for 0007 and Prince Bhati bought 0009. 

The Noida authorities are now planning to take action against those who back out of the deal, Tricity News reported. 

UP16 is a popular number in the state. Not only in Noida and Greater Noida, but people also buy these numbers for astronomical sums. The highest bid for a VIP number is said to be Rs 50 lakh. 

Now, the VIP number auction is conducted on the internet.

