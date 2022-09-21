Search icon
Noida wall collapse: Call grows for structural audit in highrises

An under construction wall collapsed in Noida Sector-21 on Tuesday

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

File Photo

Residents sought a structural examination of all group housing societies a day after an under construction boundary wall collapsed in Noida Sector 21, killing four laborers who were repairing a nearby drain.

On Tuesday, a five-foot wall fell on a group of laborers near Jalvayu Vihar. Several employees were trapped beneath the debris. Four of the workers were confirmed dead at the hospital, prompting an investigation into the situation.

Fire tenders and JCB machines were also called in to help in the rescue operations.

"The authorities in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway have neglected to inspect the structural condition of group housing societies, which has resulted in similar events. This is not the first time this has happened. Many situations have occurred in which a portion of the ceiling has fallen inside a room in a high-rise flat, or portions of balconies have collapsed when repairing air conditioner units "said Abhishek Kumar, head of the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (Nefowa).

A portion of the basement of Supertech's Ecovillage 1 collapsed  a few months ago, causing residents to fear. The pavement was supported by iron poles.

"We have repeatedly requested that the authority perform a structural audit of all group housing associations. The authorities cannot ignore our complaints. This is a serious worry, and we must have confidence in the apartments in which we live. The authorities have handed the builder land while ignoring the citizens who live there. It is their job to provide us with secure structures "said Manish Kumar, a Nefowa member and Ecovillage 1 resident.

