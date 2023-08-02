Headlines

Haryana violence: Those who caused loss are liable to compensate for it, says CM Khattar

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

Docuseries on singer AP Dhillon's journey announced, teaser out: 'His life and struggles have always...'

HomeIndia

India

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

The Hindu-right group carried out its demonstration despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noida: The Vishva Hindu Parishad carried out a demonstration in Noida on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana and demand monetary aid to the kin of two members of its youth wing Bajrang Dal, who it claimed died in the clash.

The Hindu-right group carried out its demonstration despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people, in the city in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where security has been stepped up in view of the clashes in the neighbouring state.

The right-wing procession started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21A of Noida around 10 am and culminated near the District Magistrate's office in Sector 27, witnessing the participation of hundreds of members and supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal.

The procession -- led by VHP's Noida Mahanagar unit president Chhaya Singh and Mahanagar mantra Dinesh Mahawar ? decried the "anti-national forces" and demanded strict action against them, the body's Noida unit head for publicity Rahul Dubey said.

"The attack (in Haryana's Nuh) led to the brutal killing of two workers of Bajrang Dal and two other common citizens. Vishva Hindu Parishad demands Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 20 lakh each for the injured. We also demand full compensation to those whose vehicles and buses were destroyed," the VHP said in a statement.

"Each and every person involved in the attack should be caught and given the strictest punishment so that in future these people can become an example so that anti-Hindu, anti-national terror can be stopped," the statement read.

Communal clashes broke out in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday when VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh's Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze.

People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. Later, many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the violence in which 116 people have been arrested so far.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP shares a border with parts of Haryana.

"Ever since the violence started in Haryana, security has been stepped up across Noida and Greater Noida. Vigilance has been enhanced especially in areas which are communally sensitive. PRVs (police response vehicles) have been deployed in increased numbers on the ground and foot marches carried out by police personnel," Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI.

He said there was no law and order issue during VHP's protest in Noida.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists held protests at several places in Delhi also against the clashes causing traffic jams.

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE