There is good news for residents of Noida as the city's first-ever Deer Park and Sunset Safari are set to be opened at the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91. With the new inclusions, the Biodiversity Park is expected to make the visitors' experience more wholesome. Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M has said the deer park will be developed in phases while adhering to environmental regulations. The authority will rope in two expert consultants to oversee the planning and execution of the ambitious project.

Over 100 deer of 10 species

Spread over a massive area of 30 acres, the enclosed deer park will feature a total of 132 deer of 10 different species. The animals will be brought from major zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. Further, exotic species such as Springbok, Impala, Wildebeest, and Lesser Kudu will be sourced from Africa. Deer rescued from the under-construction Noida International Airport area will also be relocated to the park to ensure their safety.

Special lighting technology

The Sunset Safari is being touted to be a top attraction of the upcoming park. Officials say it will be operated during the evening hours, up to 10 pm. The authorities will use a special lighting technology to offer clear visibility to the patrons while maintaining a natural, night-like ambiance for the animals so as to ensure their comfort and preserve nocturnal behaviour patterns.

Project approval and cost

The project had officially been approved in June 2024 but the groundwork is just getting started. Currently, a detailed project report is being prepared. The entire project will come up at a cost of Rs 40 crore.