Noida Metro to resume services from Wednesday - Know timings, other key details

The Noida-Greater Noida rail service will resume operations from Wednesday (June 9), after over a month-long suspension due to the lockdown during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions were imposed to curtail the spread of the infection, which was spreading like wildfire across the country since the beginning of April. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) was suspended from May 1.

The relaxations came in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh which have below 600-mark active COVID-19 cases at the moment. Thus, the government decided to ease restrictions on the coronavirus curfew.

“As the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, NMRC train services will resume from June 9,” said NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari.

“Wednesday onwards, there will be relaxations in the ongoing coronavirus curfew across all the districts of the state, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have descended below 600,” an official spokesman said. However, the night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will continue in all the districts, he added.

Noida Metro: New Timings-

1 On weekdays (Monday to Friday), trains will be operated from 7 am to 8 pm due to the night curfew.

2 No train services will be operated on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

3 During the peak hours (8 am to 11 pm; 5 pm to 8 pm) there will be a train every 15 minutes, and during non-peak hours there will be a train every 30 minutes.

4 Aqua line will operate fast trains on weekdays during rush hours.

5 The fast trains will stop at sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148 stations.