Noida: Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police near film city

Two criminals were arrested following a gunfight with police in the wee hours on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The two, who have been nabbed by the police, are accused of various crimes including robbery, chain snatching, and others.

One of the accused arrested by the cops has been identified as Phool Singh Gurjar, a resident of Badalpur area in Greater Noida.

The two attempted to escape when the cops, who witnessed them with malafide intentions, tried to stop them. They even fired on the police officer's but one of them (Phool Singh) was injured in the retaliatory firing by the cops.

Meanwhile, the other accused tried to run from the spot but was finally chased by the Noida police near the film city.

The second accused has been identified as Chandan, who resides in JJ Colony in Noida Sector 16.