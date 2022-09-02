Noida Twin Towers: Temple to be built at demolition site? Emerald Court residents raise demand, RWA to take final call

Noida Twin Towers demolition site

As the process to remove the 30,000 tonne of debris generated from the demolition of Supertech's twin towers is currently underway, residents of Emerald Court have made a proposal to build a temple at the demolition site.

According an India Today report, as many as 100 members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Emerald Court society supported the proposal to build a temple at the demolition site. However, the decision for the construction of the temple can only be made after a two-thirds majority of the residents support the proposal.

“A park and a playground can be constructed on the land where the towers once stood. As far as the construction of a temple is concerned, an extraordinary general (EGM) meeting of all residents will be called, where a decision will be taken with the consent of all residents,” RWA Emerald Court UBS Teotia was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The twin towers, nearly 100 metres tall, were demolished on Sunday. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the operation.

In a statement, the company said that close to 30,000 tonne of construction and demolition waste were generated within seconds of the demolition event.

Re Sustainability, Asia's leading environmental management and circular company, has been given the responsibility to deal with the construction and demolition waste generated and ensure efficient waste collection, recycling and resource recovery, the statement said.

The company will process 300 tonnes of waste daily at its construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facility in Noida in three months.

Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability, said the company has taken up this crucial responsibility of recycling waste and converting that into construction materials.

"We will execute and direct all our efforts to speed up the process and ensure sustainable resource recovery," Mallick said.

Re Sustainability Ltd (RE), a KKR-backed company, offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories, such as waste management - hazardous, municipal, and biomedical, construction waste and e-waste; waste to energy; recycling wastewater, paper, plastic, and integrated waste; environmental solutions; automated car park management and facilities management.

On the other, Supertech has said that that the land occupied by the now-demolished twin towers will be used for another residential project. The work will be done only after getting a due approval from the Noida Authority and consent from the homebuyers of Emerald Court, the realty firm said.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Supertech chairman and managing director of Supertech RK Arora said that the Noida twin towers, Apex and Ceyanne, were “a part of the Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority”.

“The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building byelaws. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. Now both the towers are demolished and we had paid the demolition cost of Rs 17.5 crore to the agencies involved in the demolition as per Supreme Court,” Arora told ANI.

He added that Supertech will use the land with the approval of the authority and by taking the consent of the RWA, and will make use of it only as per rules.