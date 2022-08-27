Noida Twin Towers: Do's and don’ts for people living near demolition site

File photo

The Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93-A are set to be demolished on Sunday, August 28, and the necessary preparations are nearly finished.

"Over 400 civil police personnel to be present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested. Eight ambulances and four fire tenders will also be present at the spot," said Rajesh S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central), Noida said addressing a press conference here. "For contingency, beds are reserved in three hospitals and a green corridor will also be made if required," DCP Rajesh S added.

With a day to go and preparations nearly complete, residents of the societies which lie close to the Supertech twin towers have already started to vacate their premises ahead of the Sunday morning 7:00 am deadline. Plans include staying in hotels, residences of relatives and even weekend holidays to stay clear of the 55,000 tonnes of debris that will arise from the implosion. Around 5,000 residents in the two nearby societies of ATS village and Emerald Court will be the most affected.

