Noida Twin Towers: Do's and don’ts for people living near demolition site

Supertech Noida Twin Tower Demolition: The demolition work of the Twin Towers will start at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

The Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93-A are set to be demolished on Sunday, August 28, and the necessary preparations are nearly finished.

"Over 400 civil police personnel to be present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested. Eight ambulances and four fire tenders will also be present at the spot," said Rajesh S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central), Noida said addressing a press conference here. "For contingency, beds are reserved in three hospitals and a green corridor will also be made if required," DCP Rajesh S added.

With a day to go and preparations nearly complete, residents of the societies which lie close to the Supertech twin towers have already started to vacate their premises ahead of the Sunday morning 7:00 am deadline. Plans include staying in hotels, residences of relatives and even weekend holidays to stay clear of the 55,000 tonnes of debris that will arise from the implosion. Around 5,000 residents in the two nearby societies of ATS village and Emerald Court will be the most affected. 

Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Do's and dont's to keep in mind if you are living nearby

  • At the moment of the explosion, shut all windows and doors tightly. For 'a few days' following the explosion, avoid opening anything unless absolutely necessary.
  • Dust particles can remain in the air for several days if there isn't any rain or strong winds. If dust enters the house and settles, use a wet mop or vacuum to clean.
  • Turn on the air purifier.
  • Some may have body aches and pains. Patients on Inhalers may feel chest congestion, increased cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat etc. 
  • Wash your face with water regularly. 
  • Keep yourself well hydrated. 
  • During the explosion, disconnect the gas line.
  • Avoid using a cloth or duster to dust because doing so will scatter the collected dust back into the air.
