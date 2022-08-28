Search icon
Noida Twin Towers Demolition Video: Massive explosion razes 100-metre-tall towers to ground, WATCH

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin towers, which have over 900 flats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

The nine-year-long wait for justice by homebuyers of Supertech’s Emerald Court with the razing down of the Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida today. The two towers — Apex and Ceyanne — will be reduced to dust in just nine seconds with the help of 3,700 kg explosives. 

Watch here how a massive explosion brought down the 100-metre-tall Twin Towers in just nine seconds:

On August 31 last year, the apex court directed that the entire amount of homebuyers has to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

The court had said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and 21 shops was done in collusion with the Noida Authority and the high court was correct in holding that view. 

