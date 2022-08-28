Noida traffic update: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be closed for blast, check traffic advisory

Noida twin-towers

"Noida traffic update", The twin towers in Sector 93A in Noida will be demolished on Sunday; at 100 metres each, they are both taller than the well-known Qutub Minar. According to media sources, over 5,000 inhabitants of Emerald Court and surrounding ATS Village communities must leave their homes by 7 am on Sunday, along with nearly 3,000 vehicles.



Traffic Report



Commuters need to be aware that starting on Sunday morning, there will be detours on the roads leading to the twin buildings in Noida Sector 93A.



From 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be blocked to all vehicular traffic. Just 200 metres separate the demolition site from the freeway.



On Sunday, Google Maps will also offer up-to-date feeds for detours and real-time traffic conditions.



Green corridors will be built to help emergency vehicles operate easily.



On August 28, a nautical mile of airspace above the demolition site will also be temporarily closed to aviation.



The expressway is to be closed for half an hour.



Preparations



A total of 400 police officers are anticipated to be on duty, and an additional 150 to 200 traffic officials will be working the entire day.



Six ambulances, four fire trucks, more than 400 police officers, as well as NDRF and paramilitary units, will be stationed at the scene, according to DCP Rajesh S.



There will be no people or animals allowed within an exclusion zone up to 50 metres in a radius surrounding the twin towers, except the demolition crew.



Final



The buildings will be demolished in large portions using the waterfall implosion technique, which will cause them to collapse in a matter of seconds. Massive 55,000 tonnes of debris are expected to be left behind after the destruction.



The CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, stated that everything is being done to clear the area of dust after the demolition. The location would also have sanitation personnel, mechanical sweeping devices, anti-smog guns, and sprinklers.